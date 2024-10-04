Having conceded late in the game, it was always going to be difficult for Crescent to make a comeback and it got further difficult when they were reduced to 10 boys following a straight red card to Fahad Balbale

Witty International’s (Malad) Arsh Singh (centre) tries to get past a couple of Crescent High School players during their U-16 match at St Francis D’Assisi ground, Borivli yesterday. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Listen to this article Arsh shines as Witty boys beat MES Crescent by solitary goal x 00:00

Witty International (Malad) picked up full three points with a 1-0 win over MES Crescent High School (Mumbra) in a keenly-contested boys U-16 fourth-division match of the MSSA inter-school football tournament at St Francis D’Assisi ground, Borivli.

Witty International got the match-winner in the 25th minute through Ayaz Ahmad, who made no mistake from close range after the opposition goalkeeper only managed to partly stop a square pass from Arsh Singh down the right.

Having conceded late in the game, it was always going to be difficult for Crescent to make a comeback and it got further difficult when they were reduced to 10 boys following a straight red card to Fahad Balbale.

In another match, skipper Ashwin Gadoli netted a hat-trick as St Aloysius (Gorai) routed Bai Kabibai (Bora Bazaar) 5-0. Ashwin’s teammates Jorrish Manaji and Randy Manaji chipped in with a goal each. In the last match of the day, Universal High School (Dahisar) routed Amulakh Amichand (Matunga) 5-0. Vihaan Patel struck a brace while captain Kyle D’Souza, Ashton D’Mello and Harsh Gawas contributed a goal each.