Cristiano Ronaldo felt ‘provoked’ by Ten Hag during win over Spurs

Updated on: 19 November,2022 08:32 AM IST  |  Mumbai
AFP |

Ronaldo has been a peripheral figure on the field during Ten Hag’s first season in charge. In the final installment of an interview with TalkTV, Ronaldo responded to criticism after he refused to come on and left Old Trafford early during United’s 2-0 win on October 19. “I think he did it on purpose,” said Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo


Cristiano Ronaldo claimed he was “provoked” by a lack of respect from Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag when refusing to come on as a substitute against Tottenham last month. 


Ronaldo has been a peripheral figure on the field during Ten Hag’s first season in charge. In the final installment of an interview with TalkTV, Ronaldo responded to criticism after he refused to come on and left Old Trafford early during United’s 2-0 win on October 19. “I think he did it on purpose,” said Ronaldo. 



“I felt provoked. I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me.” 

The club responded by suspending the five-time Ballon d’Or winner for the Red Devils’ next match against Chelsea. “I think it was a strategy from the club for me to react that way,” he added. 

“I was very, very, very, very disappointed for the communication of Manchester United. 

“To be honest, I never had a problem with any club, with any coach and they suspend me three days, which I felt was a lot.” Former United captain Gary Neville said on Thursday that they now have no option, but to rescind Ronaldo’s contract, which runs until the end of the season. 

