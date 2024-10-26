The game will mark the return of former Islanders’ head coach Sergio Lobera to familiar territory, this time at the helm of Odisha FC

Sergio Lobera

Listen to this article Mumbai City FC will test us, says Odisha FC head coach Lobera x 00:00

Fresh off a thrilling home victory against East Bengal, Odisha FC will seek to break their away game losing streak when they face hosts Mumbai City FC in the ISL on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The game will mark the return of former Islanders’ head coach Sergio Lobera to familiar territory, this time at the helm of Odisha FC.

Also Read: Batra stuns Scozs to enter quarters

Lobera, who led Mumbai City FC to a historic double in the 2020-21 season, remains cherished by the West Coast Brigade, promising an emotional return for the

Spaniard.

“We’re pleased with our recent performances but recognize there’s room to grow. Every match is a new challenge, and Mumbai will test us. We’re confident but focused,” Lobera said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever