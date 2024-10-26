Breaking News
Mumbai City FC will test us, says Odisha FC head coach Lobera

Updated on: 27 October,2024 08:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The game will mark the return of former Islanders’ head coach Sergio Lobera to familiar territory, this time at the helm of Odisha FC

Mumbai City FC will test us, says Odisha FC head coach Lobera

Sergio Lobera

Fresh off a thrilling home victory against East Bengal, Odisha FC will seek to break their away game losing streak when they face hosts Mumbai City FC in the ISL on Sunday.


The game will mark the return of former Islanders’ head coach Sergio Lobera to familiar territory, this time at the helm of Odisha FC.


Lobera, who led Mumbai City FC to a historic double in the 2020-21 season, remains cherished by the West Coast Brigade, promising an emotional return for the 
Spaniard.

“We’re pleased with our recent performances but recognize there’s room to grow. Every match is a new challenge, and Mumbai will test us. We’re confident but focused,” Lobera said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

