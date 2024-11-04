Adhirajsingh new champion trainer; Sandesh Champion jockey

In other categories, SKJ Thoroughbreds Pvt Ltd topped the chart as leading owners, winning Rs 50.92 lakh (including stakemoney and trophy value); and Manjri stud farm emerged as the leading stud farm with 48 points

Adhirajsingh, son of the late trainer Magansingh Jodha and grandson of former jockey-trainer Purtu Singh, signaled his arrival to the elite league by decisively winning the Pune monsoon racing season's Champion Trainer title for the first time. Adhiraj saddled 19 winners during the 20-day racing season which concluded on Sunday.

Jockey A Sandesh, who was out of action for a year due to a suspension, reclaimed the Champion Jockey title with 27 winning rides during the monsoon meet. Mustakim Alam, who missed the latter part of the season due to a fall and injury, was adjudged as the leading apprentice jockey (7 wins); apprentice N Bhosale picked up the trophy for the leading apprentice (claiming allowance) by riding four winners during the season.

In other categories, SKJ Thoroughbreds Pvt Ltd topped the chart as leading owners, winning Rs 50.92 lakh (including stakemoney and trophy value); and Manjri stud farm emerged as the leading stud farm with 48 points.

Geographique excels

The Imtiaz Sait-trained Geographique, who was adjudged as Horse Of The Season at Hyderabad for his conquests (Nizam and President of India Gold Cups), posted an authoritative victory in the Teena Katrak Memorial RWITC Ltd Trophy (Gr 2) on Sunday. Jockey Suraj Narredu piloted Geographique. On Saturday, the Bangalore-based trainer Prasanna Kumar continued his dominance in plum events by winning the General Rajendrasinhji Million with three-year-old Knotty Legend (Gusto - Dovers Hill) over 1600m. Jockey P Trevor rode the winner.