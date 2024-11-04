Breaking News
INS Vikrant case: Clean chit for BJP leader Kirit Somaiya
Mumbai: Central Railway sees decline in chain pulling cases
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality deteriorates, city struggles to breathe
Mumbai: Man books haircut at home, loses jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh
Mumbai: Wadala police arrest two for death threats against influencer, son
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Adhirajsingh new champion trainer Sandesh Champion jockey

Adhirajsingh new champion trainer; Sandesh Champion jockey

Updated on: 04 November,2024 07:46 AM IST  |  Pune
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

Top

In other categories, SKJ Thoroughbreds Pvt Ltd topped the chart as leading owners, winning Rs 50.92 lakh (including stakemoney and trophy value); and Manjri stud farm emerged as the leading stud farm with 48 points

Adhirajsingh new champion trainer; Sandesh Champion jockey

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article
Adhirajsingh new champion trainer; Sandesh Champion jockey
x
00:00

Adhirajsingh, son of the late trainer Magansingh Jodha and grandson of former jockey-trainer Purtu Singh, signaled his arrival to the elite league by decisively winning the Pune monsoon racing season's Champion Trainer title for the first time. Adhiraj saddled 19 winners during the 20-day racing season which concluded on Sunday.


Jockey A Sandesh, who was out of action for a year due to a suspension, reclaimed the Champion Jockey title with 27 winning rides during the monsoon meet. Mustakim Alam, who missed the latter part of the season due to a fall and injury, was adjudged as the leading apprentice jockey (7 wins); apprentice N Bhosale picked up the trophy for the leading apprentice (claiming allowance) by riding four winners during the season.


Also Read: City couldn’t handle their intensity: Pep


In other categories, SKJ Thoroughbreds Pvt Ltd topped the chart as leading owners, winning Rs 50.92 lakh (including stakemoney and trophy value); and Manjri stud farm emerged as the leading stud farm with 48 points.

Geographique excels
The Imtiaz Sait-trained Geographique, who was adjudged as Horse Of The Season at Hyderabad for his conquests (Nizam and President of India Gold Cups), posted an authoritative victory in the Teena Katrak Memorial RWITC Ltd Trophy (Gr 2) on Sunday. Jockey Suraj Narredu piloted Geographique. On Saturday, the Bangalore-based trainer Prasanna Kumar continued his dominance in plum events by winning the General Rajendrasinhji Million with three-year-old Knotty Legend (Gusto - Dovers Hill) over 1600m. Jockey P Trevor rode the winner.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

pune sports sports news Indian Sports News Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK