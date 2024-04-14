Breaking News
Amit returns to Indian squad for Oly qualifiers
Amit returns to Indian squad for Oly qualifiers

Updated on: 14 April,2024 08:12 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI

Indian boxers put up a dismal show at the previous Olympic qualifying event, with all of them failing to secure quota places, following which High Performance Director Bernard Dunne resigned from his post

Amit returns to Indian squad for Oly qualifiers

Amit Panghal

World Championships silver medallist Amit Panghal returned to the Indian squad as the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) made as many as six changes for the final Olympic qualifiers, scheduled to be held in Bangkok from May 25 to June 2.


Indian boxers put up a dismal show at the previous Olympic qualifying event, with all of them failing to secure quota places, following which High Performance Director Bernard Dunne resigned from his post.


