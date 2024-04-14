Amit returns to Indian squad for Oly qualifiers

Indian boxers put up a dismal show at the previous Olympic qualifying event, with all of them failing to secure quota places, following which High Performance Director Bernard Dunne resigned from his post

Amit Panghal

World Championships silver medallist Amit Panghal returned to the Indian squad as the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) made as many as six changes for the final Olympic qualifiers, scheduled to be held in Bangkok from May 25 to June 2.

