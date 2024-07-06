Bhullar one shot off the lead in Morocco

Bhullar, who scored 3-under 70 in the first round at the Par-73 Red Course at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, thus took his total to 8-under to lie just one shot behind leader, American John Catlin (66-71)

Gaganjeet Bhullar

Olympic-bound Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar gave himself a confidence boost after firing a solid five-under 68 in the second round to rise to tied second spot on the USD 2 million International Series Morocco here.

