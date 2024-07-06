Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Bhullar one shot off the lead in Morocco

Updated on: 07 July,2024 08:11 AM IST  |  Rabat (Morocco)
PTI |

Bhullar, who scored 3-under 70 in the first round at the Par-73 Red Course at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, thus took his total to 8-under to lie just one shot behind leader, American John Catlin (66-71)

Gaganjeet Bhullar

Olympic-bound Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar gave himself a confidence boost after firing a solid five-under 68 in the second round to rise to tied second spot on the USD 2 million International Series Morocco here.


Also Read: Squash: Abhay Singh in line for 2 gold medals


Bhullar, who scored 3-under 70 in the first round at the Par-73 Red Course at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, thus took his total to 8-under to lie just one shot behind leader, American John Catlin (66-71).


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

