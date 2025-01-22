The No. 6 seed Rybakina, who was the 2023 Australian Open finalist, suffered a 3-6, 6-1, 3-6 loss at the hands of Madison Keys of America in the fourth round of the season’s first major on Monday

Elena Rybakina. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Elena Rybakina’s coach Ivanisevic quits x 00:00

Goran Ivanisevic has stepped down as Elena Rybakina’s coach after her fourth-round exit from the Australian Open, the former announced on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: I’ve beaten him before: Zverev ready for Novak

The No. 6 seed Rybakina, who was the 2023 Australian Open finalist, suffered a 3-6, 6-1, 3-6 loss at the hands of Madison Keys of America in the fourth round of the season’s first major on Monday.

In a statement on social media, Ivanisevic confirmed his departure from the role. “After our trial period that finished with the Australian Open, I wish Elena best of luck moving forward,” he shared on his Instagram.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever