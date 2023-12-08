Meanwhile, reigning national champion Narayan Ajith put up an underwhelming display to sign off in the second spot in Group C of the men’s 73kg event

Bindyarani Devi. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Lifter Bindyarani disappoints, Ajith comes second x 00:00

Commonwealth Games silver medallist Bindyarani Devi put up a disappointing performance at the IWF Grand Prix II as she could not get an overall total in women’s 55kg after failing to lift weight in any of her three attempts in clean and jerk section.

Also Read: Rue for starters, but remedy in sight

ADVERTISEMENT

Bindyarani was one of only two athletes in the 12-lifter field who did not finish (DNF) her event. She could manage only two legal lifts in six attempts, both coming in the snatch section, where she logged a best effort of 81kg.

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir: The man of big matches

Meanwhile, reigning national champion Narayan Ajith put up an underwhelming display to sign off in the second spot in Group C of the men’s 73kg event.

The Commonwealth Championships gold medallist lifted 133kg in snatch and 157kg in the clean and jerk section for a total effort of 290kg, which is 22kg less than the 312kg he lifted at the World Championships in September.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever