Breaking News
Mumbai: Converting all locals to AC will take 10 years
Mumbai: BMC reissues aviary tender after poor response to first one
Mumbai: ‘Complaints to BMC and MHADA were completely ignored’
Mumbai: Hashish oil worth Rs 2 crore seized by Anti-Narcotics Cell
Mumbai: Major leak found in Khar pipeline to affect water supply to area
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Lifter Bindyarani disappoints Ajith comes second

Lifter Bindyarani disappoints, Ajith comes second

Updated on: 08 December,2023 08:10 AM IST  |  Doha
PTI |

Top

Meanwhile, reigning national champion Narayan Ajith put up an underwhelming display to sign off in the second spot in Group C of the men’s 73kg event

Lifter Bindyarani disappoints, Ajith comes second

Bindyarani Devi. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Lifter Bindyarani disappoints, Ajith comes second
x
00:00

Commonwealth Games silver medallist Bindyarani Devi put up a disappointing performance at the IWF Grand Prix II as she could not get an overall total in women’s 55kg after failing to lift weight in any of her three attempts in clean and jerk section.


Also Read: Rue for starters, but remedy in sight


Bindyarani was one of only two athletes in the 12-lifter field who did not finish (DNF) her event. She could manage only two legal lifts in six attempts, both coming in the snatch section, where she logged a best effort of 81kg.


Also Read: Gautam Gambhir: The man of big matches

Meanwhile, reigning national champion Narayan Ajith put up an underwhelming display to sign off in the second spot in Group C of the men’s 73kg event. 

The Commonwealth Championships gold medallist lifted 133kg in snatch and 157kg in the clean and jerk section for a total effort of 290kg, which is 22kg less than the 312kg he lifted at the World Championships in September.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK