Mercedes’s Russell wins after Verstappen collides with Norris

Updated on: 01 July,2024 08:23 AM IST  |  Austria
AFP |

Top

It was the British driver’s second career victory, endorsing the improved form of the Mercedes team in recent races, as he made the most of Verstappen’s impulsive and aggressive move against Norris, to finish 1.9 seconds clear of Oscar Piastri in the second McLaren. “Incredible!” said Russell.

Mercedes’s Russell wins after Verstappen collides with Norris

Mercedes’s George Russell with his trophy in Austria. Pic/AFP

George Russell claimed a dramatic victory for Mercedes on Sunday after a sensational late collision between series leader Max Verstappen of Red Bull and his nearest rival Lando Norris of McLaren in the closing laps of an action-packed Austrian Grand Prix.


It was the British driver’s second career victory, endorsing the improved form of the Mercedes team in recent races, as he made the most of Verstappen’s impulsive and aggressive move against Norris, to finish 1.9 seconds clear of Oscar Piastri in the second McLaren. “Incredible!” said Russell.


“I think it was a tough fight out there at the beginning of the race just to hold on to that third place and I saw on the TV that Max and Lando were getting pretty close—and I knew Lando would want to try to get that race win,” he added.

Max Verstappen sports news formula one

