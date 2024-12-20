Crack-ridden, worn out athletics track at University Pavilion sticks out like a sore thumb as school kids sweat it out in 3-day MSSA Athletics meet; authorities reveal govt approvals are awaited for renovation

Athletes run on a damaged race track at University Pavilion, Marine Lines, on Wednesday. Pic/Aul Kamble

Listen to this article MSSA Athletics Meet exposes gaps in facilities hurting youth sports x 00:00

The Mumbai Schools Sports Association’s (MSSA) Annual Athletics Meet which concluded on Wednesday at the University Pavilion, Marine Lines, has brought to light infrastructure issues hurting the aspirations of young athletes.

ADVERTISEMENT

While there were many record breaking highlights of the three-day meet, the crack-ridden, uneven and worn out synthetic athletics track bang in the centre of the venue stuck out like a sore thumb.

Runners concerned

Fortunately, there were no serious injuries reported by the athletes, who did not hold back to express their disappointment. The fastest runner of the event, U-16 100m gold medallist Abhigyan Nikam of Vasant Vihar (Thane) said he feared injury and was advised not to go all out. “When we went to place our starting blocks for the 200m race, they were not steady because they could not grip the surface of the worn-out track. My coach told me not to go all out as any injury would hamper my SSC exams which are not too far away. I consider myself fortunate to have won the race,” Abhigyan told mid-day on Wednesday.

Madhavi Yadav of Mary Immaculate (Borivli), who won bronze medals in the girls U-14 100m and 200m events couldn’t agree more. “Firstly, I had a bad start to my races because the uneven surface meant that my starting blocks were not appropriately fixed. Then, nearing the finish, in the last 50 metres, I struggled with my spikes across the uneven surface,” said Madhavi.

The coaches were upset too. Ajit Kulkarni, who trains athletes at the Mumbai Suburban district level elaborated, “These kids are the future of our sport, but leave aside world-class infrastructure, it’s sad to see that they are not even provided basic sporting infrastructure in a mega city like Mumbai. Some of my athletes have participated at events in Pune and Odisha, and the infrastructure there was so good that it played on their minds long after the event got over, inspiring them to work harder for the next competition.”

Esmero Figueiredo, Honorary Secretary of MSSA admitted the facility was poor, “We are glad that the University Pavilion officials gave us permission to host our athletics meet here. Unfortunately, we did not realise that the track would be so bad. Last year, we paid them R80,000 to paint the track for our four-day meet and the track was in much better condition,” said Figueiredo.

Waiting for clearance

Sports Director of the University Pavilion, Dr Manoj Reddy, told mid-day that the renovation of the venue will happen soon. “I have just taken charge in September. In July, a Police Recruitment drive for women was conducted here and that got stretched to August. This event may have been a reason the ground has not been maintained. I understand that MSSA is an important tournament for the children of Mumbai. I have received quotations for the refurbishment of the track and have forwarded the same to the higher authorities. We are awaiting the government’s approval to begin the work,” said Dr Reddy.