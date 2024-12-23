Santissimo wins HPSL Indian 2000 Guineas (Gr 1)

"My wife Tina is the force behind my stable," Shroff said,"son Yohan plays the strategist, and my daughter Anya is the lucky charm"

British jockey Oisin Murphy powers the Pesi Shroff-trained Santissimo to victory in the HPSL Indian 2000 Guineas (Gr 1) at the Mahalaxmi racetrack on Sunday. Pic/PTI

Santissimo, trained by Pesi Shroff, put in a sensational gallop in the hands of champion British jockey Oisin Murphy, to authoritatively win the HPSL Indian 2000 Guineas (Gr 1), the feature event of Sunday's eight-race card at the Mahalaxmi racetrack.

Racing an unperturbed second behind runaway leader Shambala (P Trevor up) all the way until the final turn, Murphy nudged the three-year-old colt soon after turning for home. Santissimo gradually bridged the gap, and when Murphy asked him to really go for the kill, the Gusto - Beldon Hill colt unleashed such a sensational gallop that it was all over bar the shouting. In solitary glory Santissimo sailed away for a comfortable three-length victory. Shambala and P Trevor rather courageously held on to second place despite shortening strides, as neither African Gold nor Psychic Star, despite all-out efforts by their riders, could get to his haunches. Santissimo, bred at the Track Supreme farm, clocked 1m:35.412s for the mile trip.

Owners' pride

Santissimo raced in the colours of Gautam Lala who owns him in partnership with Kishore P Rungta, Joydeep Datta Gupta, Saleem Fazelbhoy and Achuthan Siddharth. "Winning a Classic at home (Mumbai) is a great thing--it's a top-of-the-world feeling," Gautam Lala said after the trophy presentation ceremony. The other owners expressed their admiration for trainer Pesi Shroff and his wife Tina for taking good care of Santissimo and planning his racing career.

Jock talk

Interestingly, this was Oisin Murphy's third visit to India since last year, and he kept up the unique record of riding a Classic winner for trainer Shroff during every visit. Last season he won the Indian 1000 Guineas and Oaks astride Jendayi, and added the 2000 Guineas this season. Murphy said he was very pleased with Santissimo's performance. "I was never worried in the race because I was riding a very good horse, trained by Pesi shroff," he said, before adding, "Pesi also picked up a Classic last Sunday, so that tells you what a great trainer he is."

Family affair

"I am blessed with good horses, and a very good team," Pesi Shroff said after collecting the trophy, reserving special praise for his assistants Tushar Nemane and Imran, before making clear his family is also part of his team. "My wife Tina is the force behind my stable," Shroff said,"son Yohan plays the strategist, and my daughter Anya is the lucky charm."