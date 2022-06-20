Breaking News
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce runs season’s best 100m in 10.67s

Updated on: 20 June,2022 08:03 AM IST  |  Paris
A two-time Olympic champion over 100m, the 35-year-old Fraser-Pryce equalled the 2022 best time she set in Nairobi in May

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce


Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce hammered home her status as world championship favourite on Saturday by equalling her world best time this year to win the 100m at the Paris Diamond League meeting.

The veteran Jamaican sprinter triumphed in 10.67sec, shrugging off the crushing 30-degree heat at the city’s Charlety stadium.


