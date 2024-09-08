Breaking News
Beware of stingray and jelly fish bites during Ganpati visarjan: BMC
Vistara flight from Mumbai to Frankfurt diverted to Turkey on security concerns
Woman drugged, raped at birthday party in Thane; 3 held
Mumbai Police deploys thousands of cops across city for Ganeshotsav
Bombay HC transfers Abhishek Ghosalkar's murder case probe to CBI
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Stephen Curry attends the US Open final providing a thrill for Jessica Pegulas husband

Stephen Curry attends the US Open final, providing a thrill for Jessica Pegula's husband

Updated on: 08 September,2024 10:08 AM IST  |  New York
AP |

Top

Pegula and Stephen Curry had met briefly in Paris at the Olympics. This time, their spouses also got to chat, which was quite the thrill for Taylor Gahagen. "My husband, his iPhone name is Steph Curry, because he loves Steph Curry," Pegula said

Stephen Curry attends the US Open final, providing a thrill for Jessica Pegula's husband

Jessica Pegula (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article
Stephen Curry attends the US Open final, providing a thrill for Jessica Pegula's husband
x
00:00

Jessica Pegula's husband is such a Stephen Curry fan that he uses the NBA superstar's name for his iPhone. On Saturday, Curry came to support Pegula during her 7-5, 7-5 loss to Aryna Sabalenka in the U.S. Open final. Curry and his wife, Ayesha, sat behind one of the baselines and talked to Pegula before the match.


Pegula and Stephen Curry had met briefly in Paris at the Olympics. This time, their spouses also got to chat, which was quite the thrill for Taylor Gahagen.



Also Read: Cameron Green hits carrer best figures in T20I as Australia complete series sweep over Scotland


"My husband, his iPhone name is Steph Curry, because he loves Steph Curry," Pegula said.

"If you connect to Bluetooth or send him something or AirDrop, it's Steph Curry's iPhone.' So I kind of left early and he texted me and he was so excited. He didn't want to say anything. I was like, Please tell me you did not tell him about the iPhone thing.' He's like, Oh, yeah, I did."

"I thought that was really cute," Pegula added. "He was like, No, he loved it.' I was like, Did he? Or did he really think you were kind of crazy?' I guess he thought it was pretty funny."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Jessica Pegula tennis news sports sports news International Sports News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK