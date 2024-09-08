Pegula and Stephen Curry had met briefly in Paris at the Olympics. This time, their spouses also got to chat, which was quite the thrill for Taylor Gahagen. "My husband, his iPhone name is Steph Curry, because he loves Steph Curry," Pegula said

Jessica Pegula (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Stephen Curry attends the US Open final, providing a thrill for Jessica Pegula's husband x 00:00

Jessica Pegula's husband is such a Stephen Curry fan that he uses the NBA superstar's name for his iPhone. On Saturday, Curry came to support Pegula during her 7-5, 7-5 loss to Aryna Sabalenka in the U.S. Open final. Curry and his wife, Ayesha, sat behind one of the baselines and talked to Pegula before the match.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pegula and Stephen Curry had met briefly in Paris at the Olympics. This time, their spouses also got to chat, which was quite the thrill for Taylor Gahagen.

Also Read: Cameron Green hits carrer best figures in T20I as Australia complete series sweep over Scotland

"My husband, his iPhone name is Steph Curry, because he loves Steph Curry," Pegula said.

"If you connect to Bluetooth or send him something or AirDrop, it's Steph Curry's iPhone.' So I kind of left early and he texted me and he was so excited. He didn't want to say anything. I was like, Please tell me you did not tell him about the iPhone thing.' He's like, Oh, yeah, I did."

"I thought that was really cute," Pegula added. "He was like, No, he loved it.' I was like, Did he? Or did he really think you were kind of crazy?' I guess he thought it was pretty funny."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.