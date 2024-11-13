The World No. 20 Indian pair lost 16-21, 16-21 by Hsu Yin-Hui and Lin Yin-Hui, ranked 24, in just 36 minutes in their women’s doubles round of 32 clash at the Super 500 tournament

India’s Gayatri Gopichand (left) and Treesa Jolly. Pic/AP, PTI

Listen to this article Treesa-Gayatri exit Japan Masters Rd 1 x 00:00

The Indian pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand was knocked out in the opening round of the Kumamoto Japan Masters, losing in straight games to their Chinese Taipei opponents on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Treesa-Gayatri end campaign in semis

The World No. 20 Indian pair lost 16-21, 16-21 by Hsu Yin-Hui and Lin Yin-Hui, ranked 24, in just 36 minutes in their women’s doubles round of 32 clash at the Super 500 tournament. This is the first time that Yin-Hui and Yin-Hui have beaten the Indian pair, who still lead the head-to-head 2-1.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever