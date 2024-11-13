Breaking News
Treesa-Gayatri exit Japan Masters Rd 1

Updated on: 13 November,2024 07:04 AM IST  |  Kumamoto (Japan)
Agencies |

Top

The World No. 20 Indian pair lost 16-21, 16-21 by Hsu Yin-Hui and Lin Yin-Hui, ranked 24, in just 36 minutes in their women’s doubles round of 32 clash at the Super 500 tournament

Treesa-Gayatri exit Japan Masters Rd 1

India’s Gayatri Gopichand (left) and Treesa Jolly. Pic/AP, PTI

The Indian pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand was knocked out in the opening round of the Kumamoto Japan Masters, losing in straight games to their Chinese Taipei opponents on Tuesday. 


Also Read: Treesa-Gayatri end campaign in semis


The World No. 20 Indian pair lost 16-21, 16-21 by Hsu Yin-Hui and Lin Yin-Hui, ranked 24, in just 36 minutes in their women’s doubles round of 32 clash at the Super 500 tournament. This is the first time that Yin-Hui and Yin-Hui have beaten the Indian pair, who still lead the head-to-head 2-1.


badminton

