Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Unbeaten India eye dominance over Pakistan

14 September,2024  |  China
With four wins in as many games, defending champions India are leading the points table, followed closely by Pakistan

Harmanpreet Singh

A semifinal berth already secured, unbeaten India will look to continue the winning run and supremacy over arch-rivals Pakistan in their last and most-awaited round-robin match of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy here on Saturday. With four wins in as many games, defending champions India are leading the points table, followed closely by Pakistan.


Starting the tournament as clear favourites, Paris Olympics bronze-medallists India haven’t disappointed so far, beating hosts China 3-0, Japan 5-1, trouncing Malaysia 8-1 before registering a 3-1 victory against Korea in their last match. Pakistan, on the other hand, have been resilient in the campaign. Pakistan drew 2-2 against Malaysia and Korea, before beating Japan and China 2-1 and 5-1 respectively to climb to the second spot.



India captain Harmanpreet Singh, regarded as one of the best drag-flickers in the world, is continuing his good form from Paris, and is excited to resume the rivalry against Pakistan. “I have been playing with some of the players in the Pakistan team since my junior days and we share a special bond with them. They are like my brothers. Of course, on the field, we will go about the match like we would against any other opponent and make sure we keep our emotions in check,” he said.

