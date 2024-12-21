All I want for Christmas is...

The holiday season calls for a good time, with good people and the best of food. Sunday mid-day compiles a list of options you don’t want to miss out on

Representation pic

Season’s eatings

Blending timeless traditions with fresh creations, Toujours' magical Christmas Collection includes a chocolate advent calendar, gingerbread mansion, buche de noel, and the indulgent Christmas tart. Bite-sized treats like macaron wreaths, hot chocolate sticks, and themed strawberries add festive charm. Unique gifting options include paint-your-own cookie boxes, gourmet trio boxes, and decorated Christmas cakes.

Where: www.toujours.co.in

A Bandra Christmas!

Celebrate Christmas with a culinary twist at Bandra Born. Savour delights like Fernandes Family roast chicken, fiery pork vindaloo, and indulgent plum cake.

Pair it with Christmas cocktails like the boozy adult hot chocolate or eggnog after dark. Gather your loved ones for a cosy, nostalgic feast at Bandstand, Mumbai, and make this holiday season unforgettable!

WHERE: Bandra Born, Chapel Road Annexe, Bandra

Some things never get old

What would Christmas be without Candies? It's a classic for a reason: their decadent plum cake with marzipan and caramel fudge bars, and, of course, one can never go wrong with their roast chicken with stuffing for dinner. Bask in some good-ol' Bandra Christmas magic and have a wholesome and merry Christmas!

Where: Candies, Pali Hill, Bandra

‘Tis the season

It wouldn’t be Christmas without a classic dinner, at Slink & Bardot. Indulge in festive delights like pan-seared duck with smoked fig chutney or the decadent mac and cheese with black garlic and truffle oil. Sip on holiday cocktails like the cosy Mexican eggnog or vibrant Santa’s Cosmo. Book a table for celebrations filled with indulgence, warmth, and festive cheer!

WHERE: Slink & Bardot, Thadani House, Worli

Ghar-ghar ki baat

‘Tis the season to spread joy, and what better way than supporting a home-run bakery? Gwyneth's Cake Company offers decadent delights this season with Christmas cakes, cookies, marzipans, and some more traditional items too. Her speciality cakes include some realistic cakes of fruit arrangements and even hot chocolates. Stay in, order, and enjoy!

To order: 92235 25576

A homely X'mas

Don't want to step out and spend quality time at home instead? Kean Alvares has got you covered with a rich, decadent, yet simple burnt basque cheesecake. Enjoy them at home, in warm blankets, with loved ones all around.

TO Order: 98193 40733

A Korean Christmas

Escape to Café Aegyo, where dreamy Korean-inspired decor meets heartwarming flavours. Savour winter delights like budae jjigae hot pot, jjamppong noodle soup, and indulgent hot chocolates in peppermint or strawberry. Sweeten the season with treats like jiggly cat pudding and nutella-filled cookies.

WHERE: Café Aegyo, Vithaldas Nagar, Santa Cruz West

Sunday=Funday

This Sunday, join Chikoo, Bunty, and Barfi at Courtyard by Marriott for a whimsical family brunch! Enjoy themed treats like chikoo’s tandoori skewers, double trouble mini sliders, and mischief brownies. Kids will love the magical storytelling session and pool time while you relax and have some much-needed holiday fun.

When: Sunday, December 22, 12.30 to 4 PM

Where: Courtyard by Marriott, Mumbai International Airport