Art, aesthetics and culinary classics come together at this restaurant in BKC

Kaffir lime creme brulee

Listen to this article Food Review: What you need to know about this new cafe in NMACC that is an art lovers delight x 00:00

For once, this menu doesn’t feel like a me-too. Lately, most places we have dined in have given us that feeling of deja vu—of space, decor, and cookie-cutter menus—all being cut-copy-pasted. Housed on the third floor of NMACC, next to the Art House, Arts Cafe is beautiful but not in a mere “Instagrammable” way. Connoisseurs can tell, it is a reflection of its founder’s deep love for art with celebrated artists like Damien Hirst, Dia Mehhta Bhupal, Sameer Kulavoor, Jennifer Guidi, Takashi Murakami, Rana Begum and NorBlack NorWhite, interspersed with shelves of coffee table books on art, all coming together to offer a visual feast.

ADVERTISEMENT



Lamb kebab

The space, designed by Gauri Khan, radiates warmth and elegance with earthy tones of beige, brown and pastels, blending seamlessly with Art Deco details, ornate brass accents, and soft, luxurious lighting. The stunning 16-foot bar with flowing curves looks sophisticated and a place that can drill a hole in your pocket. It doesn’t. Thankfully. So whether you’re at the Art House, enjoying a show at the Grand Theatre, or shopping at World Plaza, this café offers the perfect eating option.



Indian Platter

However, its sprawling al fresco terrace, with a panoramic view of the Fountain of Joy, is what we loved the most. It invites you to relax and unwind, making it one of BKC’s most exclusive rooftop destinations—a place where moments can turn into memories. For those seeking a more exclusive experience, there’s a luxe 12-seater private dining room with a live kitchen, ideal for intimate gatherings and personalised offerings. The NFT artwork here is alluring. We also liked the lounge, where you can unwind with a book and a beverage, complete with a dedicated coffee bar.



Arts Cafe exudes warmth and elegance, combining earthy tones of beige, brown, and pastels with Art Deco details, brass accents, and soft, luxurious lighting

The menu is curated by Chef Joy Bhattacharya, Head of Culinary Services at Jio World Centre, and Chef Tarang Joshi, who leads the culinary team at NMACC Arts Cafe. We started with French onion soup (R425) with a luscious Gruyère croûte, and the taste was simple and authentic. The salad of parsnip and carrots (R545) had dates, walnuts, curry leaf chilli dressing, and whipped tofu. Chewy, due to its texture, it would have been nicer if extra dressing was served on the side for those who love their salads richer.

We had Arts Café naan (R695) for appetisers; it has naan with bagel seasoning. It came with baba ghanoush, hummus, and avocado labneh, and we loved this take on pita but felt a spicier element like a muhammara would add some fire. In fact, it went well with this separate dish, fire roasted shishito peppers (R695) with soy-miso glaze, crisp quinoa, and whipped ricotta. Some prefer it as a perfect chakna with alcohol. We even made our own version of shawarma with the lamb kebab (R825) with Korean chilli marinade, peanut sauce and Asian slaw.

The peperoncino formaggio (Rs 725), with four cheeses, pickled chilli, confit garlic and pumpkin seeds, is ideal for when you want to grab a bite and go. It went perfectly with the A Smile (Rs 300) for mocktails, which had dragon fruit pulp, mango, lychee and lime. We tried roast Atlantic salmon (R975), lemon wasabi glaze, sticky rice, and furikake for hot plates, which was disappointing. The thick fillet of salmon had a strong fishy smell that made the dish a letdown. The Indian sampler (Rs 750) made up for it. We went for the Punjabi one with lehsooni palak paneer, gucchi mutter, dal tadka, and onion kulcha. One person’s platter was perfect on the scale of portion and palate.

We had gajar ka halwa, saffron jalebi, and rabri ice cream (Rs 450), a seasonal favourite for desserts. The tub tim grob (R450) had jellied chestnut, coconut milk, and pandan essence and was a fascinating addition to the menu, but what stole our hearts was the kaffir lime crème brulée (R450) with candied ginger and biscotti. The twist of flavours in the brulée made us keep going at it, spoon after spoon. Next time, we’ll return on a Sunday for their brunch to relax and enjoy great food with friends and family, special treats, and fun-filled activities to delight the little ones.