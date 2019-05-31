12-year-old succeeds in stopping open defecation in Chomu village

national

The 12-year old boy showed the neighbours a few episodes from Main Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti Hoon and convinced them to construct a toilet for the family

Dau Singh

Jaipur: Drawing inspiration from one of Doordarshan's flagship programmes 'Main Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti Hoon', 12-year old Dau Singh from Chomu in Rajasthan has motivated people in his village to stop open defecation and introduce healthy practices in their households. A piece of land belonging to Dau Singh's neighbour would often be used by the villagers for defecation. The 12-year old boy showed the neighbours a few episodes from Main Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti Hoon and convinced them to construct a toilet for the family. This small initiative had a domino effect on the rest of the villagers and soon the entire village stopped defecating in the open.

Speaking about this change Dau Singh says, "When I watched the show, I was inspired to bring about the change in our village that Dr Sneha spoke of in Main Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti Hoon. We have managed to curb many diseases by freeing the village from open defecation. Our Sarpanch decided to construct public toilets across the village. Those who cannot afford to construct a toilet in their house use these public toilets. We need more shows like Main Kuch Bhi Sakti Hoon for a better society."

Main Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti Hoon revolves around the inspiring journey of Dr. Sneha Mathur, a young doctor, who leaves behind her lucrative career in Mumbai and decides to work in her village. The show focuses on Dr. Sneha's crusade to ensure the finest quality of healthcare for all.

