6 years of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani: Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor groove to Balam Pichkari

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone celebrated six years of their film, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani by dancing to Balam Pichkari. Deepika shared this video as her Instagram story

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in a still from the video shared by Deepika on her Instagram story.

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor's slice-of-life film, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has completed six years. The film's lead actors Deepika and Ranbir took fans down the memory lane with their sizzling chemistry from the film. As the film clocks six years of its release, the duo can be seen 'goofing around' by dancing to the peppy track Balam Pichkari from the film.

Deepika Padukone shared an adorable video on her Instagram account recalling Naina and Bunny back in action. The video posted by the Piku actor seems to be shot inside a vanity van, capturing the duo in a lively mood. Both the actors can be seen grooving on the hit track 'Balam Pichkari'. "Naina and Bunny goofing around.....," she captioned the post. Decked up in a black ensemble and a neat bun, Deepika is winning hearts whereas Ranbir is looking dapper in a formal white shirt and black pants.

Although Deepika and Ranbir have separated, they still share a great camaraderie with each other and their families as well. A testimony of which was seen a few days ago, when Deepika visited Ranbir's ailing father Rishi Kapoor in New York.

Neetu Kapoor had shared pictures on Instagram where she called her "adorable". "Such a fun evening with adorable Deepika Padukone ... gave a lot of love n warmth," she wrote.

It was during Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008) that Ranbir and Deepika started dating each other. The latter had even got the initials of her boyfriend inked on her neck. Later they both parted ways and Deepika tied the knot with her Bajirao Mastani co-star, Ranveer Singh in Italy.

Coming back to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, the film revolved around a shy and nerdy medical student Naina Talwar, essayed by Deepika, who eventually falls in for her former classmate Kabir Thapar aka Bunny, essayed by Ranbir, during their hiking trip to the Himalayas. The film also starred Kalki Koechlin and Aditya Roy Kapur in pivotal roles. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar, this film had hit the screens on May 31, 2013.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika is busy shooting for Megha Gulzar's Chhapaak while Ranbir is in Varanasi with Alia Bhatt for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

