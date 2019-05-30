7 easy tips to fight dehydration this summer
The most common condition that people suffer from in summer is dehydration, wherein the human body loses a significant amount of water along with minerals and electrolytes
Summer season draws a pretty picture of family picnics, relaxing by the poolside, enjoying at a beach and playing sports with friends. Unfortunately, spending too much time in the sun also has its drawbacks. If you are not cautious while staying outdoors, excessive exposure to the sun can result in getting sunburns, dehydration, cramps, heat exhaustion, fainting or in extreme cases heat stroke which is a medical emergency.
The most common condition that people suffer from in summer is dehydration, wherein the human body loses a significant amount of water along with minerals and electrolytes. Rigorous exercise or any illness such as fever, loose motions or vomiting can aggravate dehydration. Dehydration can occur in people of all ages, but young children, babies and older adults are more prone to it.
It is often easy to miss the signs of dehydration, so here are the most common symptoms that one can look out for:
- Increased thirst
- Dry mouth
- Weakness
- Headaches
- Dizziness
- Muscle cramps
- Dry and cracked lips
- Irritability
- Dark coloured urine
- In severe hydration, fainting, confusion or altered consciousness
If you are alert and watch out for these symptoms, you will be able to remedy the situation quite effectively. Along with that, arm yourself with these precautionary tips suggested by Dr. Santosh Datar, Consultant Doctor and Medical Director, Ziqitza Health Care Ltd that will keep you protected against dehydration:
1. Drink plenty of water and fluids
The best way to avoid dehydration is, in fact, to stay hydrated. You should drink plenty of water throughout the day, but this can also be substituted with coconut water, lemon water, fresh buttermilk, clear soup or fruit juices (without sugar) once in a while to keep up your electrolyte levels. Sweetened fruit juices and cold drinks should be avoided.
2. Wear appropriate clothing
Loose-fitting, lightweight, light-coloured cotton clothes are ideal to be worn during this season. Dark colours absorb more heat, which in turn, will increase your body temperature, while tight clothes will absorb the sweat, instead of letting it evaporate from your body. Sweating is body’s natural cooling system, and it is best to wear airy clothing which allows your body to keep cool naturally.
3. Protection from direct exposure to sunlight
Avoid going outdoors during midday if possible. If you have to go, walk in the shades, wear wide brim hats, sunglasses or use an umbrella. Use a sunscreen with SPF higher than 15 to avoid getting sunburns. If your day plans include a visit to the pool or a beach, use a water-resistant one with a higher SPF rating. Just as you use sunscreen for the skin, use a lip balm with SPF protection to block out the sunrays.
4. Avoid diuretics
Diuretics are substances or foods that increase the production of urine, which in turn results in loss of fluids from the body. Alcohol and caffeine-containing beverages like coffee, cola have diuretic properties and should be avoided. Avoid tobacco and smoking.
5. Eat fruits and vegetables
Fruits and vegetables such as watermelon, cucumber, tomato, lettuce, oranges, grapes and banana are rich in water content, essential minerals, and electrolytes. Consume them as much as you can, through the day, for natural hydration. Additionally, avoid very spicy, oily and pungent foods as they can increase acidity.
6. Avoid heavy workouts
Heavy workouts can cause a copious amount of sweating, which leads to dehydration. If you are planning a workout, do it indoors if possible and drink plenty of water before it. You can carry a water bottle with you and take sips regularly.
7. Memorise all emergency service numbers
In case the situation worsens one needs to immediately call for professional help as time is of utmost essence. It is, therefore, necessary for all people, including children and the elderly, to memorize the relevant EMS numbers, like 102/108 for emergency medical aid. These may vary from state to state and region to region.
Mr. Manish Sacheti, CFO Ziqitza Health Care Limited
Top News Stories Of The Day
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: Dr Payal Tadvi thought of suicide in November
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: Bruises on Dr Payal Tadvi's back point to murder, says lawyer
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: How were three accused first to find Dr Payal Tadvi's body, ask cops
- Mumbai doctor suicide: What we know so far about Dr Payal Tadvi's death
- Twitter user trolls IRCTC for vulgar ads on app; their epic reply will leave you in splits
- Twitterati celebrate Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony
- Granddaughter takes 97-year-old woman for first prom; internet in tears
- See Photos: Large rat snake pops out of shopping cart; supermarket employee gets shock of his life
- Mumbai: Doctor in the dock for burning woman's face in Dahisar
- Mumbai: Jewellery goes missing from City Co-Op Bank's safe in Dahisar
- Check CCTV footage, says accused Lemon Salon hairstylist
- SGNP's star Yash who died of cancer was adopted by Aaditya Thackeray
- Mumbai: BMC chief finds way to fix Hindmata issue
- Will Maharashtra grab all its berths in Modi Cabinet?
- 'The Coastal Road is not only about South Mumbai'
- Explosion of CNG tank led to BEST bus fire near Gokhuldham market, Goregaon
- CSMT bridge collapse: Cops still await BMC sanction to file charge sheet against civic officials
- Amruta Fadnavis brings the house down with rocking performance in USA
- These photos of Narendra Modi will give you major travel goals!
- Love again! These famous people got married more than once
- Differently abled delivery man gets new E-vehicle, Twitter celebrates
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Postcards from Bombay: 12-year-old boy interviews award-winning author Jerry Pinto