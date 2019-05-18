Adaa Khan's Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara to go off air; will be replaced by another thriller

television

The show which will replace Adaa Khan's Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara is another thriller of the same genre. The yet untitled is currently being shot at Madh Island

The ongoing supernatural drama, Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara, will soon be yanked off the air. It will be replaced by another thriller of the same genre, which stars Vishal Vashishtha, Debina Bonnerjee and Sana Maqbul Khan.

The show, yet untitled, is currently being shot at Madh Island. Producers Alind Srivastava and Nissar Parvej have given it a modern twist to make it more appealing. They are describing it as 'sexy and bold'. While Vishal and Sana play the protagonists, Debina is the antagonist. It is slated to air next month.

Peninsula Pictures, helmed by Alind Srivastava and Nissar Parvez has been given the shout out by the channel to come up with a supernatural concept to take the place of Sitara, told a source to IWMBuzz.

Another Colors' show, Tantra went off air last month and reportedly, Roop- Mard Ka Naya Swaroop will soon go off air. Naagin 3, which is the channel's top-rated show is also set to bid adieu to their viewers. The Pearl V Puri and Surbhi Jyoti starrer will get replaced by Kawach 2.

The makers and the channel had high hopes from Sitara but the show failed to attract the attention of the audience or strike a chord with the audience. Adaa Khan's Sitara had replaced Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopda's Bepannaah at the 10:30 pm slot on December 3.

