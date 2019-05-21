After Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan shoots Pulwama tribute video

bollywood

Kartik Aaryan is currently busy shooting for Imtiaz Ali's film, which also stars Sara Ali Khan. However, when the young lad was approached to be a part of a tribute song dedicated to the 40 slain CRPF jawans, who died in a terror attack in Pulwama in February 2019, Kartik set aside everything and took time out from his schedule to shoot for this special video.

As per sources, a few days back Kartik Aaryan shot for his part in the four-minute long video titled Tu Desh Mera at a studio in Filmcity, which also includes other actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor. The song is composed in the memory of the soldiers who were killed in the attack and is sung by Sonu Nigam and Sukhwinder.

The video, which shows the lives of jawans and has been shot at multiple locations across the country, is a collaboration between the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Happy Productions India.

Abhishek Mishra, MD, Happy Productions India, said, "We are happy to receive support from several Bollywood stars for the Pulwama martyrs and our jawans. We have worked with Kartik multiple times, and it has been a wonderful experience working with him for this video."

On the work front, Kartik Aryan and Sara Ali Khan are doing a film together, which is a sequel to the 2009 film, Love Aaj Kal, which featured Sara's father, Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead. The sequel is also helmed by the original filmmaker, Imtiaz Ali.

The film began its schedule from New Delhi and ever since the actors started shooting for their parts, photos and videos have been leaked from the sets. Sara wrapped up her schedule before Kartik and a party was thrown by the team to celebrate its completion. Those videos too were an instant hit on social media. Kartik later moved to Udaipur for its next schedule, which has been wrapped up now.

