Ahead of the Super 30 trailer release, Hrithik Roshan shares the motion poster

Hrithik Roshan/picture courtesy: Hrithik Roshan's Instagram account

Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 which is creating a right noise among the audience as the film is based on the real-life story of the Mathematician Anand Kumar who trains 30 IIT-JEE in Bihar.

Hrithik Roshan who earlier today shared classy look standing near the blackboard, where the actor looked like a teacher who had a dream for his students has finally shared a motion poster of his film.

To share adept insight into the film, Hrithik took to his social media and shared a motion poster, "Utho, padho, ladho, badho aur haqdaar bano! #Super30Trailer out at 1 PM. @mrunal0801 @nandishsandhu @TheAmitSadh @TripathiiPankaj @teacheranand @Shibasishsarkar #SajidNadiadwala @RelianceEnt @NGEMovies @PicturesPVR @super30film @ZeeMusicCompany"

The motion poster gives a good insight to the film, where Hrithik Roshan is standing in a classroom with his students and it has a message which says Utho, Padho, Ladho, Badho and haqdaar bano! The social media has been restless to finally catch the moving glimpse of their superstar.

A story of the triumph of spirit, Hrithik will be reprising the role of a Mathematician, Anand Kumar who trains students for IIT-JEE in Bihar. The movie also features Mrunal Thakur alongside Hrithik in the most awaiting release of the year.

After previously promising projects, Hrithik is ready to bring yet another stellar portrayal on the screens with an inspiring storyline with Super 30, set to release on July 12, 2019.

