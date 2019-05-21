Amitabh Bachchan confirms doing Vikram Gokhale's Marathi film, reveals details

regional-cinema

Amitabh Bachchan is slated to shoot for the Marathi drama in Mumbai this month. Bachchan and Vikram Gokhale have teamed up for several Bollywood films but are best remembered for their 1990 outing Agneepath

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he is all set to make a special appearance in veteran actor-theatre personality Vikram Gokhale's upcoming Marathi film. The 76-year-old actor, who is simultaneously working on Nagraj Manjule's Hindi directorial debut, Jhund, Chehre and Gulabo Sitabo, took to his blog to share the details of his upcoming films.

"Off for a small guest appearance for Vikram Gokhale's Marathi film... And for the next two days (will) finish patchwork for 'Jhund' and then back to 'Chehre' and then on to Shoojit's film Gulabo Sitabo," Bachchan wrote. Bachchan and Gokhale, 78, have previously featured together in cult films like Agneepath and Khuda Gawah.

"Bachchan sir is playing himself in the film. He will be seen as a megastar and the role is about 15-minutes-long," producer Akshay Bardapurkar told PTI. Akshay revealed that it was Gokhale who recommended Bachchan's name for the film. "We narrated the story to Mr Gokhale first and it was him who suggested that Mr Bachchan would be suitable for a role like this (of a star)."

"He made the call to him and that's when we went and met Bachchan sir and he immediately agreed to be a part of our film," he added. Amitabh Bachchan and Vikram Gokhale will play the role of childhood friends. "They both start their journey together. Bachchan sir and Ghokale sir are school friends and they meet almost after 70 years for a birthday party," Akshay added.

Talking about the film's title, Bardapurkar said, "AB stands for Amitabh Bachchan and CD for Gokhale's character, who is called Chandrakant Deshpande."

Amitabh Bachchan is slated to shoot for the drama in Mumbai this month. The two have teamed up for several Bollywood films but are best remembered for their 1990 outing Agneepath. Bachchan speaking Marathi in his deep baritone - we are waiting to hear it.

The 76-year-old actor will also be seen with actor Emraan Hashmi in a psychological thriller, which will be directed by Rumi Jafry. "From tomorrow the one with Rumi Jafry -- a commitment made years and years ago. A gesture to give credence to a word given and made and as soon as that ends in July."

His next project is a fantasy adventure with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Brahmastra. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

