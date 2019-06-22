Search

Anurag Kashyap: Life got ruined with Gangs Of Wasseypur

Published: Jun 22, 2019, 20:24 IST | IANS

Anurag Kashyap says when Gangs Of Wasseypur released on this day seven years ago, his life got "ruined"

Anurag Kashyap: Life got ruined with Gangs Of Wasseypur
Anurag Kashyap

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap says when Gangs Of Wasseypur released on this day seven years ago, his life got "ruined". June 22, 2012 was when the first instalment of the two-part "Gangs of Wasseypur" released. It is a cult film that revolves around a gangster who clashes with a ruthless, coal-mining kingpin.

"Seven years back is exactly when my life got ruined. Since then all everyone wants me to do is the same thing over and over again. Whereas I have only been unsuccessfully trying to get away from that expectation. Anyways hope that 'Saadhe Saati' is over by the end of 2019," Kashyap tweeted on Saturday.

"Gangs Of Wasseypur", based on a real life story, was loved by the masses for its rawness. It had managed to collecte Rs 10 crore in the opening weekend.

The gang war drama based in Wasseypur in Dhanbad district, Jharkhand, featured Manoj Bajpayee, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Piyush Mishra and Richa Chadha.

Kashyap has helmed films like "Black Friday", "Dev.D", "Gulaal", "Ugly", "Raman Raghav", "Mukkabaaz" and "Manmarziyaan".

He is currently working on a new film with Roshan Mathew and Saiyami Kher.

Top Stories of the Day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe

Tags

anurag kashyapbollywood news

Boo Sabki Phategi: What would Mallika Sherawat and Tusshar Kapoor do if they were ghosts?

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK