Arjun Kapoor: Happy in personal as well as professional space

Actor Arjun Kapoor is currently in a "very happy space" in his personal and professional life. He says speculation around his wedding is understandable as his peers are now happily married. Rumour mills have been abuzz about his relationship and wedding with Malaika Arora.

Asked if he is planning to tie the knot, Arjun told IANS here: "As far as my marriage is concerned, the speculation is understandable because that's the nature of the business, and because my peers have got married, there seems to be this buzz that I should also just (get married)."

Over the past few months, Arjun and Malaika have been frequently seen and photographed together. On Thursday itself, Malaika joined Arjun and his family members and close friends for a screening of his forthcoming film "India's Most Wanted" here. While she went into the show alone, she made an exit with Arjun.

They are also seen attending several parties together. Arjun, 33, said he is currently in a comfortable space in his life.

"I am very happy in my personal and professional space and I wish to keep it like that. I have not hidden things in the last few months as well. So, when there is something to speak about, I will talk about it," he added.

On the audience's response to the film's trailer, Arjun said here: "We are getting a really nice response for the trailer. I think the nice part is that it's a very relevant film in today's times. It's about people of new India who raise their questions and seek answers for them."

Talking about the film's relevance, he said: "Terrorism has become a worldwide phenomenon and it has gone beyond India and Asia. It is something that has unfortunately spread so fast and this is one such story of those people that wake up every morning to protect our country.

"We always talk about heroes of our country but there are so many unsung heroes out there whose stories haven't been told or they haven't shared it with someone else. So, I was really happy when this opportunity came my way. I feel that as artistes, we have to do something for people of our country rather than just be entertainers. So, it's a film that I am very proud of to be part of."

The film is scheduled for release on May 24.

