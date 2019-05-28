Ashok Chavan: BJP trying to woo Congress, NCP legislators in Maharashtra
Chavan made the comments when asked about reports related to senior party leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil's impending entry into the BJP along with some Congress MLAs
Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan Tuesday said the BJP was trying to woo Congress and NCP legislators to join the ruling party, but it won't succeed in its efforts. Chavan made the comments when asked about reports related to senior party leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil's impending entry into the BJP along with some Congress MLAs.
Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil's son, Sujay, joined the BJP in March and since then speculation is rife that the former minister, too, will enter the saffron fold. "Technically, he (Vikhe Patil) is still the member of the Congress. It is likely he may join the ruling party. I don't think our MLAs will join the BJP," Chavan told reporters.
"The BJP is trying to poach Congress or NCP MLAs. But I don't think it will happen, we are being alert," he added. The Congress leader made the remarks after a meeting of Maharashtra's grand alliance constituents here.
(With inputs from PTI)
Top News Stories Of The Day
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: The last hours that broke Payal's spirit
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: Accused trio made Payal cry all morning on May 22
- Denying role, accused trio blame workload for Mumbai doctor's suicide
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: Dean replaces unit head of gynaecology abruptly
- Murder and suicide after man forgets to delete ex-girlfriend's photos from phone
- Mumbai: Cops ensure runaway teen gets enrolled in acting school in Andheri
- Mumbai Crime: Extortionist who threatened Powai hotelier arrested
- Mumbai: Cotton ball removed from woman's private parts after 25 days
- Mumbai Crime: Casting director arrested for blackmailing 27-year-old model in Oshiwara
- Clearances done! Work on Bandra Reclamation-Worli Sea Link connector to start soon
- Won't move out of Aarey Colony, say tribals
- Mumbai: Dharavi debris removed, parked vehicles cleared by BMC
- Try these summer teas which will keep you hydrated
- Dr. Payal Tadvi's case 'castes' shadow over city campus
- Amid LS festivity, CM begins Assembly prep
- All you need to know about Minimally Invasive Heart Surgery
- Student community demands justice for 'institutional murder' of Mumbai doctor
- Piyush Goyal, Vinod Kumar Yadav rap CR GM for not updating Rail Drishti data
- Uncle and aunt thrash pregnant woman to death over an egg cart
- Afroz Shah, Dia Mirza clean up beach in Mumbai
- Vintage Mumbai: 40 classic photos you may have never seen
- Mayawati, Kajol, Maneka Gandhi: Do you know these celebrities' educational qualifications?
- This yoga couple will give you serious relationship and fitness goals
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Congress trying to create fear in nation: BJP