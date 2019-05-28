Ashok Chavan: BJP trying to woo Congress, NCP legislators in Maharashtra

national

Chavan made the comments when asked about reports related to senior party leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil's impending entry into the BJP along with some Congress MLAs

Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan Tuesday said the BJP was trying to woo Congress and NCP legislators to join the ruling party, but it won't succeed in its efforts. Chavan made the comments when asked about reports related to senior party leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil's impending entry into the BJP along with some Congress MLAs.

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil's son, Sujay, joined the BJP in March and since then speculation is rife that the former minister, too, will enter the saffron fold. "Technically, he (Vikhe Patil) is still the member of the Congress. It is likely he may join the ruling party. I don't think our MLAs will join the BJP," Chavan told reporters.

"The BJP is trying to poach Congress or NCP MLAs. But I don't think it will happen, we are being alert," he added. The Congress leader made the remarks after a meeting of Maharashtra's grand alliance constituents here.

(With inputs from PTI)

