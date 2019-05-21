Bharat: Here's how the 1940 era of Salman Khan's film was recreated

bollywood

Bharat starts its journey with the partition of India and Pakistan. Director Ali Abbas Zafar walks us through the mindset and story behind the creation of this colossal moment in the history of India

The makers of Bharat shared behind-the-scenes of the recreation of 1940's India on the sets of Salman Khan starrer Bharat. The film starts its journey with the partition of India and Pakistan. Director Ali Abbas Zafar walks us through the mindset and story behind the creation of this colossal moment in the history of India. The team has left no stones unturned for the recreation of the past era.

Originally, Priyanka Chopra was roped in to play the character of Katrina Kaif in Bharat. However, the former walked out of the film citing personal reasons and within a few days, news of her marriage with Nick Jonas started doing the rounds. Salman Khan, however, hasn't forgotten this move by Priyanka and takes a dig at the actress whenever asked about replacing her with Katrina Kaif.

The film stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff. It traces India's post-independence history from the perspective of a common man and follows his life from the range of 18 to 70 years of age, as a journey.

Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar under the banner of Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd. and Salman Khan Films, presented by T-Series. The film is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language historical period drama film written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

