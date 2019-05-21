Bharat: Salman Khan's new song, Turpeya releases tomorrow

bollywood

Turpeya will be another motivational track from Bharat, which has already generated immense curiosity amongst the fans. The song will revive the love for your nation with its upbeat music and strong words

Salman Khan shared this image on his Instagram account.

Bharat's next song Turpeya is all set to release on Wednesday, May 22. The song will be a part of Salman Khan's upcoming movie and will be sung by Vishal and Shekhar featuring Sukhwinder Singh. The upcoming song will be a groovy one with Sukhwinder Singh's rustic voice.

Salman Khan shared this on his social media saying, "Meri Mitti. Mera Desh! #TurpeyaSongOutTomorrow [sic]" The next song will be another motivational track from Bharat, which has already generated immense curiosity amongst the fans. Turpeya will revive the love for your nation with its upbeat music and strong words. The actor has left no stones unturned for his upcoming movie Bharat. There are seven phases in the character's life and the actor took a lot of hardships in playing them with perfection.

The film stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover and Jackie Shroff. It traces India's post-independence history from the perspective of a common man and follows his life from the range of 18 to 70 years of age, as a journey.

Originally, Priyanka Chopra was roped in to play the character of Katrina Kaif in Bharat. However, the former walked out of the film citing personal reasons and within a few days, news of her marriage with Nick Jonas started doing the rounds. Salman Khan, however, hasn't forgotten this move by Priyanka and takes a dig at the actress whenever asked about replacing her with Katrina Kaif.

Bharat is produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar under the banner of Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd. and Salman Khan Films, presented by T-Series. The film is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language historical period drama film written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

