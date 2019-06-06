Bharat: Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar had an argument on film's editing?

bollywood

Director Ali Abbas Zafar had trimmed 12 minutes, while Salman Khan felt another 15 minutes were dispensable. He was unhappy with the way the film had shaped

Ali Abbas Zafar and Salman Khan

A Bandra birdie chirps to say that Salman Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar had a massive showdown at the actor's Bandra apartment over the weekend. "Salman was concerned about the length of Bharat.

The director had trimmed 12 minutes, while Salman felt another 15 minutes were dispensable. He was unhappy with the way the film had shaped. They had a heated argument. Salman asked him to leave his home." Yesterday, a video of the actor slapping his security guard for apparently mistreating a young fan, did the rounds.

Talking about Bharat, the magic spell of Salman Khan over his fans has garnered humongous numbers of 42.3 Crores, irrespective of the hyped India v/s South Africa World Cup match on the first day of its release. After receiving appreciations and setting the records straight with the release on Bharat, Salman Khan is beaming with pride and expressed gratitude to his fans.

Bharat is the official remake of Ode To My Father. Ode To My Father depicted Korean history from the 1950s to the present day through the life of an ordinary man. Similarly, Bharat highlights key chapters in Indian history.

The film brings into focus a key event in India's history - the Partition. The Partition sequences are reportedly shot in Punjab. A lot of the era's art and costumes were used to make the scenes realistic.

Bharat, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is the director's third collaboration with Salman Khan after the 2016 film Sultan and the 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai.

