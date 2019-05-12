BMC says Mumbaikars can now directly drink water from the tap

national

As per international standards, less than 5 per cent of water samples can have coliform bacteria. The samples are also further tested for faecal contamination

Mumbaikars will now be able to drink water straight from the tap, as told by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's hydraulic engineer, Ashok Tawadia.

BMC collected some samples between April 2018 and March 2019 to test the presence of Coliform bacteria, which are a group of microorganisms indicating that the water may not be fit for drinking. According to World Health Organisation, the limit is at 5%.

However, a caveat that comes along with the news is that residential colonies have to ensure the cleanliness of the last-mile systems. Tawadia told The Times of India , “Our water is potable and if residents can ensure their tanks are regularly cleaned, they can drink water straight from the tap.

It is important to note that if we go by international agencies, the water available within the BMC's Master Balance Reservoir at Bhandup was among the purest in the world but quality used to suffer by the time it would reach the citizens.

Tawadia said, “Since December, the quantity of unfit samples(containing coliform/E coli) is less than 1 per cent."

The BMC had decided to revamp the water supply system and laboratories in 2012-13 after there was a severe outbreak of water-borne diseases in C-ward which comprises of Marine Lines, Kalbadevi etc.

BMC made efforts to convert the steel water pipelines to underground concrete water tunnels. A number of water pipelines which lay close to sewage lines were removed and replaced with a single six or nine-inch pipeline and connections were provided close to tenements.

A civic official said that the incidents of contamination levels can be further reduced when the water supply shifts to a 24x7 system.

