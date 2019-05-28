Fire breaks out in Thane school; no injuries reported
No injuries or casualties have been reported until now
A fire broke out in the computer room at Shree Mavli Mandal High School in Thane West today. No injuries or casualties have been reported until now.
Maharashtra: Fire broke out in computer room at Shree Mavli Mandal High School, in Thane West, today; Fire is being extinguished; No injuries/casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/6sF7sMvtKo— ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2019
More details are awaited.
A fire broke out in a rubber factory in Powai today. The situation is now under control. No casualties or injuries have been reported.
