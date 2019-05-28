Fire breaks out in Thane school; no injuries reported

national

No injuries or casualties have been reported until now

Pic/ANI

A fire broke out in the computer room at Shree Mavli Mandal High School in Thane West today. No injuries or casualties have been reported until now.

Maharashtra: Fire broke out in computer room at Shree Mavli Mandal High School, in Thane West, today; Fire is being extinguished; No injuries/casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/6sF7sMvtKo — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2019

More details are awaited.

A fire broke out in a rubber factory in Powai today. The situation is now under control. No casualties or injuries have been reported.

Top News Stories Of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates