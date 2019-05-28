Fire breaks out in Thane school; no injuries reported

Updated: May 28, 2019, 10:34 IST | mid-day online desk

No injuries or casualties have been reported until now

Pic/ANI

A fire broke out in the computer room at Shree Mavli Mandal High School in Thane West today. No injuries or casualties have been reported until now.

More details are awaited.

A fire broke out in a rubber factory in Powai today. The situation is now under control. No casualties or injuries have been reported.

