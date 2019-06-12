Cyclone Vayu: Western Railways to run special train, rolls out security measures

Updated: Jun 12, 2019, 15:56 IST | mid-day online correspondent

As cyclone 'Vayu' advances towards the Gujarat coast, various safety and security precautions for train passengers are being taken by Western Railway for the prone areas

Representational image

Considering the alertness for 'VAYU' cyclone over Gujarat, various safety and security precautions for train passengers are being taken by Western Railway for the prone areas under the jurisdiction of WR i.e. Veraval, Okha, Porbandar, Bhavnagar, Bhuj and Gandhidham. The following measures are being undertaken:-

  • All the passenger and Mail/Exp trains to these stations are being short terminated/cancelled after 18.00 hrs of 12.06.19 to morning of 14.06.19.
  • The coaching stock presently available at depots and station yards at coastal areas are being shifted to safe places.
  • Special trains with six to ten coaches each will be formed, to be kept in ready condition at a nearest safe location to be moved in emergency conditions.
  • WR HQ office and Divisions have been instructed for better coordination with state authorities for passenger convenience.
  • Round the clock manning of Emergency control office at HQ and at Divisional level by Officers of concerned departments for immediate relief arrangement.
  • WR to run one Special train each from Gandhidham, Bhavnagar Para, Porbandar, Veraval and Okha to evacuate all persons from respective areas.
  • All Railway authorities at concerned divisions and HQs including Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd (DFCCIL) and Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) have been instructed to provide adequate manpower, material along with required machinery like JCBs, tree cutters, water tanks, tractors, generators etc and to be in readiness for any assistance as and when needed. These authorities have also been instructed to maintain constant communication with respective field officials to ensure necessary immediate action.
  • The detailed notification regarding cancellation/short termination/diversion etc will be issued shortly.

As cyclone 'Vayu' advances towards the Gujarat coast, the state government launched a massive evacuation exercise to shift about three lakh people from low-lying areas of Saurashtra and Kutch regions, officials said on Wednesday. According to the latest weather information, the cyclone has intensified into a "very severe cyclonic storm" and is located around 340 km south of Gujarat's Veraval coast.

It would hit the coast near Veraval as a very severe cyclonic storm "with a wind speed of 145 to 155 kmph gusting to 170 kmph around morning of June 13," a release issued by the meteorological department said.

