Cyclone Vayu: Western Railways to run special train, rolls out security measures

As cyclone 'Vayu' advances towards the Gujarat coast, various safety and security precautions for train passengers are being taken by Western Railway for the prone areas

Considering the alertness for 'VAYU' cyclone over Gujarat, various safety and security precautions for train passengers are being taken by Western Railway for the prone areas under the jurisdiction of WR i.e. Veraval, Okha, Porbandar, Bhavnagar, Bhuj and Gandhidham. The following measures are being undertaken:-

7. IMP Notice: In view of #VayuCyclone, 1st evacuation special train will run ex Okha at 17.45 hrs today ie 12/06/19 for Rajkot. 2nd Evacuation special train will run ex Okha at 20.05 today (12/6/19) for Ahmedabad with 21 coaches. pic.twitter.com/cof6mvB2Xi — Western Railway (@WesternRly) June 12, 2019

All the passenger and Mail/Exp trains to these stations are being short terminated/cancelled after 18.00 hrs of 12.06.19 to morning of 14.06.19.

The coaching stock presently available at depots and station yards at coastal areas are being shifted to safe places.

Special trains with six to ten coaches each will be formed, to be kept in ready condition at a nearest safe location to be moved in emergency conditions.

WR HQ office and Divisions have been instructed for better coordination with state authorities for passenger convenience.

Round the clock manning of Emergency control office at HQ and at Divisional level by Officers of concerned departments for immediate relief arrangement.

WR to run one Special train each from Gandhidham, Bhavnagar Para, Porbandar, Veraval and Okha to evacuate all persons from respective areas.

All Railway authorities at concerned divisions and HQs including Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Ltd (DFCCIL) and Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) have been instructed to provide adequate manpower, material along with required machinery like JCBs, tree cutters, water tanks, tractors, generators etc and to be in readiness for any assistance as and when needed. These authorities have also been instructed to maintain constant communication with respective field officials to ensure necessary immediate action.

The detailed notification regarding cancellation/short termination/diversion etc will be issued shortly.

4. IMP Notice : Please note that in view of expected #VayuCyclone in Gujarat covering Veraval, Okha, Porbandar, Bhavnagar and Bhuj/Gandhidham, all Passenger & M/Exp trains to these stations will be short terminated/cancelled after 18:00 hrs of 12/06/19 to morning of 14/06/19. pic.twitter.com/blsKcreWiV — Western Railway (@WesternRly) June 12, 2019

As cyclone 'Vayu' advances towards the Gujarat coast, the state government launched a massive evacuation exercise to shift about three lakh people from low-lying areas of Saurashtra and Kutch regions, officials said on Wednesday. According to the latest weather information, the cyclone has intensified into a "very severe cyclonic storm" and is located around 340 km south of Gujarat's Veraval coast.

4. In view of #Vayu Cyclone, WR HQs & Divisions have been instructed for better coordination with state authorities. Round the clock manning of Emergency control office/HQ & Divisional level for immediate relief arrangement is being done. @RailMinIndia@PiyushGoyalOffc — Western Railway (@WesternRly) June 12, 2019

It would hit the coast near Veraval as a very severe cyclonic storm "with a wind speed of 145 to 155 kmph gusting to 170 kmph around morning of June 13," a release issued by the meteorological department said.

