Delhi airport's flight operations suspended due to severe dust storm

national

Till 7.15 pm, a total of nine flights were diverted from the airport, they added

Representational Image

New Delhi: Flight operations at the Delhi International Airport were suspended as a severe dust storm hit the city on Wednesday evening, airport officials said.

"The dust storm hit the Delhi airport at 6.39 pm today. The last flight arrival at the Delhi airport was 6.36 pm. The last departure at the airport was at 6.38 pm," the officials said.

#UPDATE Delhi: Operations resume at the Indira Gandhi International airport, they were temporarily halted earlier due to dust storm. https://t.co/y5je5o1uxK — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2019

Till 7.15 pm, a total of nine flights were diverted from the airport, they added.

A dust storm hit several parts of the national capital on Wednesday evening, following which a thick haze was hanging over the city, affecting visibility.

Top stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates