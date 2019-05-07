Did you know Donald Trump proposed to Melania at Met Gala 2004?

international

Donald Trump chose the night of the 2004 Met Gala to pop the big question to Melania with a 15-carat emerald-cut ring worth 1.5 million USD

The Met Gala fever is back as the Metropolitan Museum of Art organises the Costume Institute Gala on every year on the first Monday in May to kick off the beginning of its popular fashion show at The Costume Institute. As this Monday, saw celebs dress their best to impress and fit the theme of the red carpet, let's take a tour at the most sensational yet secretive affair of Met Gala 2004.

The Met Gala 2004 played was a life-changing event in Donald Trump's relationship with his wife Melania. While the Trumps won't be walking the red carpet this year but back in 2004, their red carpet appearance was particularly significant. Donald Trump chose the night of the 2004 Met Gala as a low-key yet perfect opportunity to pop the big question to Melania.

At the time, the couple had been together for five years having met at a Fashion Week party in 1998. Melania recalls the details of that meeting stating, Donald Trump wanted her number but he was with another date, hence she did not give it to him. She then asked him for his number and assured him she would call him later. She wanted to see what type of number he would give her and it ended up to be a business number. She was taken aback and told him she does not wish to business with him.

After that meeting, Donald Trump proposed to Melania at the 2004 Met Gala event with an emerald-cut ring (15 carat) worth 1.5 million USD. Shockingly, despite there being hundreds of cameras and people around nobody noticed the massive ring on Melania's finger. Donald Trump proposed his lady love and it was a secret known to none. Donald Trump continued to attend the starry event until 2013.

Natasha Poonawalla, wife of billionaire Adar Poonawalla, makes heads turn at most events that she attends. For the Met Gala 2019 event, Natasha Poonawalla wore a customised Dundas dress. Peter Dundas kept in mind the theme of the event, camp, which called for theatrical designs and came up with a crystal embellished gown for the philanthropist. Poonawalla wore a crystal embellished mini dress with a detachable draped icy-blue skirt. She accessorized her look with a silver belt. A diamond maangtika and tie-up sandals accentuated her look.

Mukesh Ambani's daughter and businesswoman Isha Ambani is among the women who are celebrating fashion at the Met Gala 2019. Isha Ambani opted for a lavender gown designed by Prabal Gurung for the occasion. The theme for this year's Met Gala is 'Camp: Notes on Fashion', which is a play on Susan Sontag's iconic essay titled 'Notes on Camp'. Prabal Gurung told Vogue India, "We’ve been working on this together for many months. With the camp theme, we wanted to celebrate the exuberance and essence of who Isha is. We chose to highlight her spirit through the glamorous silhouette and the intricacies of the hand embroidered feathers and beadwork. In keeping with the theme, we had a vision of Isha in a magical, dreamlike state and looked to the work of Degas’ ballet dancers, evoking an ethereal and romantic quality where the power of her femininity is heightened. We took a couture approach and played with the proportion of her skirt."

