Erica Fernandes is 2 Million followers strong on Instagram

television

With over 938k subscribers on her YouTube channel, Erica Fernandes recently hit 2 million followers on Instagram.

Erica Fernandes

The gorgeous actor of Kasauti Zindagii Kay fame, Erica Fernandes, is riding high on popularity on screen and off it. With over 938k subscribers on her YouTube channel the gorgeous actress recently hit 2 million followers on Instagram.

After captivating hearts portraying the role of a doctor in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi the actor has been garnering a lot of praises and fan following post her portrait of Prerna Bajaj in the popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Erica Fernandes has been showcasing crackling chemistry opposite her co-star Parth Samthaan.

Before stepping into television the accomplished actor has appeared on Bollywood, Kollywood, Tollywood and Kannada films respectively. The fashion, beauty and lifestyle vlogger also has her own YouTube channel with over 51,000,000 views.

Here's congratulating the star on many more of such milestones.

Top Stories of the Day:

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates