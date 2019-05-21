F1 legend and champion Niki Lauda passes away at age 70

other-sports

The three-time world champion had received a lung transplant last year and then he was hospitalised with flu in January this year

Niki Lauda. Pics/ AFP

Austrian Formula One legend and former world champion Niki Lauda passed away at the age of 70 on Monday (local time), a family spokeswoman confirmed in a statement.

"With deep sadness, we announce that our beloved Niki has peacefully passed away with his family on Monday," stuff.co.nz quoted the family spokesperson as saying.

"His unique achievements as an athlete and entrepreneur are and will remain unforgettable, his tireless zest for action, his straightforwardness and his courage remain. A role model and a benchmark for all of us, he was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather away from the public, and he will be missed," the spokesperson added.

A file picture of Niki Lauda during his early F1 days

Mclaren F1 team paid their tributes to Niki Lauda on Twitter and wrote "All at McLaren are deeply saddened to learn that our friend, colleague and 1984 Formula 1 World Champion, Niki Lauda, has passed away. Niki will forever be in our hearts and enshrined in our history, #RIPNiki".

All at McLaren are deeply saddened to learn that our friend, colleague and 1984 Formula 1 World Champion, Niki Lauda, has passed away. Niki will forever be in our hearts and enshrined in our history. #RIPNiki pic.twitter.com/Ndd9ZEfm6B — McLaren (@McLarenF1) May 21, 2019

People on Twitter wasted no time and took to the social networking website to pay their respects to the former F1 racer.

RIP Niki Lauda, probably the bravest driver to ever live pic.twitter.com/VjCITk2gE2 — Nathan (@b1gnate_11) May 21, 2019

Rest in peace, Niki Lauda. What a story. A world champion through and through. Survived an unimaginable accident at the Green Hell. Came back and stamped his prowess on the F1 world all over again. Honest. Funny. Passionate. Quick. A great human. Never to be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/V1vJpwGFjK — Massimo Cubello (@massimocubello) May 21, 2019

Dying, and given the last rites in 1976.

World Champion in 1977.



Niki Lauda. Warrior.



RIP. pic.twitter.com/r5m2pZ8sP2 — Richard Bayliss (@RSBayliss) May 21, 2019

What he overcame was incredible.



What he gave to the sport unforgettable.



RIP Niki Lauda https://t.co/TOsjGok5jE pic.twitter.com/rKv60XPlAb — Emily Benammar (@EmilyBenammar) May 21, 2019

RIP Niki Lauda, so sad ðÂÂ­ #RIPNiki — Ian Skalko (@FCBFan250) May 21, 2019

"I prefer to have my right foot, rather than a beautiful face".

Niki Lauda pic.twitter.com/xqUBvOe6JP — Daniel Losada (@danilosada93) May 21, 2019

Niki Lauda, uno de los mejores de la F1. descansa en paz! Te extrañáremos. pic.twitter.com/9MILUGHvo9 — Jesus Carreon (@jesuscarreonr) May 21, 2019

Lauda, won the F1 titles in 1975, 1977 and 1984. He was hugely admired within the F1 fraternity. He won two F1 titles for Ferrari and one for Mclaren.

He competed in 171 races in his lifetime and out of those, he succeeded in winning 25. Lauda, even suffered a horrific accident, leaving him severely burned and injured in 1976.

The Austrian, even had some business establishments including his own airline and he had senior roles in F1 management.

