Four arrested for suspected cattle smuggling in Jammu and Kashmir

A police team intercepted a vehicle in the Dessa area in Doda on Tuesday night and rescued the cattle

Representational image

Jammu: Four people were arrested for suspected cattle smuggling and 15 bovines were rescued in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday. A police team intercepted a vehicle in the Dessa area in Doda on Tuesday night and rescued the cattle. Four people, identified as Mohd Qasim, Maneer Ahmed, Mohd Sharief and Bashir Ahmed, all residents of Kastigarh in Doda district, they said.

In another incident, four men were allegedly thrashed by locals and forced to drink urine in Dayor village of Fatehabad on the suspicion of cow smuggling. On receiving a phone call, police reached the spot and rescued the men from villagers. The injured men were immediately taken to the hospital. Police have registered a case against all four men for allegedly smuggling cow. The seized carcass of a cow and a calf was sent for post-mortem. Additional SHO, said, "We had received a phone call. When we reached there, we found the carcass of a cow and a calf and a cowhide, we also found four men along with these."

