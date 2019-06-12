Four arrested for suspected cattle smuggling in Jammu and Kashmir

Published: Jun 12, 2019, 17:01 IST | mid-day online desk

A police team intercepted a vehicle in the Dessa area in Doda on Tuesday night and rescued the cattle

Four arrested for suspected cattle smuggling in Jammu and Kashmir
Representational image

Jammu: Four people were arrested for suspected cattle smuggling and 15 bovines were rescued in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday. A police team intercepted a vehicle in the Dessa area in Doda on Tuesday night and rescued the cattle. Four people, identified as Mohd Qasim, Maneer Ahmed, Mohd Sharief and Bashir Ahmed, all residents of Kastigarh in Doda district, they said.

In another incident, four men were allegedly thrashed by locals and forced to drink urine in Dayor village of Fatehabad on the suspicion of cow smuggling. On receiving a phone call, police reached the spot and rescued the men from villagers. The injured men were immediately taken to the hospital. Police have registered a case against all four men for allegedly smuggling cow. The seized carcass of a cow and a calf was sent for post-mortem. Additional SHO, said, "We had received a phone call. When we reached there, we found the carcass of a cow and a calf and a cowhide, we also found four men along with these."

Top stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

jammu and kashmirCrime Newsnational news

Gujarat on alert as cyclonic storm Vayu moves towards coast

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK