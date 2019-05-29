Govind Namdev's film Jhalki's trailer released at Cannes Film Festival

bollywood

Directed by Brahmanand Singh, the film is the journey of the protagonist Jhalki to find her brother. The film also stars Tannishtha Chatterjee, Goraksha Sakpal, Boman Irani, Sanjay Suri, Divya Dutta

Veteran actor Govind Namdev who recently received the Dadasaheb Phalke award for best versatile actor is soon to be seen in the film Jhalki whose trailer was recently launched at the Cannes Film Festival.

Talking about his role, Namdev said, "This film is based on the issue of child labour. I'm playing a purely negative role who goes to villages and fetch children to take them to cities for labour work. Due to a financial crisis in the village, their parents easily give their children to this character who is a broker and sells children to factories for labour work and earns money. In this way, he runs his illegal business of child labour."

Slated for a theatrical release in India later this year, Jhalki also received a hearty reception at the New York Indian Film Festival a few days earlier.

About playing the villain, Govind Namdev had told PTI in an interview, "There is no similarity in the roles that I have played. I never felt bored playing the villain. Every character has a 'sur' (tone). I have always tried to bring newness to every character - be it language, body language or characterisation."

On the work front, Govind Namdev will next be seen in My Name Is RaGa director Rupesh Paul's next, The Great Indian Casino. The film, based on the impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2016 demonetisation policy, also stars Pankaj Beri and Deepraj Rana. Chanderkant Sharma's production was launched in New Delhi by Dharmendra. It is said that Ameesha Patel is likely to be roped in for the role of a bar dancer.

