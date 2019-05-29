Gurugram woman does a 'Dharmendra' from 'Sholay'; threatens to jump off roof
A video of it has gone viral on social media. The woman is seen standing at the edge of the roof as others are trying to dissuade her
Gurugram: A woman in Gurugram pulled off a Dharmendra from 'Sholay' after she threatened to jump off a roof of a multi-storey building in Gurugram in a Haryana housing society. The reason for the fiasco was not clear. A video of it has gone viral on social media. The woman is seen standing at the edge of the roof as others are trying to dissuade her.
In the video, the police officials coming to rescue are threatened by her to keep their distances as a man approaches her to negotiate the crisis. The woman then vigorously gesticulates to all others on the roof to stay away from her. However, after some time she relents - sits down on the parapet and hops off on the terrace.
In another incident, a 58-year-old man died after he allegedly jumped from the balcony of the third floor of the Bawana police station on Monday. According to the police, the man was called for questioning regarding the whereabouts of his son but he allegedly committed suicide. The deceased's son -- Rahul -- is involved in two cases of attempted murder as well as in another case of murder and has been declared an absconder by a city court, they said.
The deceased has been identified as Balraj, a resident of Bajitpur Thakran near Bawana, the officials said. His family alleged that he was beaten up at the police station and might have died of the physical assault. Police, however, denied the allegations.
The incident took place at around 7.30 pm on Sunday when Balraj was called to Bawana police station. He was questioned about the whereabouts of his son, said Gaurav Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north).
