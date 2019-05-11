Has Amitabh Bachchan given his nod for a Marathi film?

regional-cinema

There is enough buzz that Amitabh Bachchan has given his nod to Milind Lele's Marathi film, AB Ani CD. The Vikram Gokhale-starrer will see Big B play his buddy.

Amitabh Bachchan is slated to shoot for the drama in Mumbai this month. The two have teamed up for several Bollywood films but are best remembered for their 1990 outing Agneepath. Bachchan speaking Marathi in his deep baritone - we are waiting to hear it.

On Friday, the megastar had taken to his Twitter account to share his erratic schedule. While he shared his schedule, he also gave advice to many out there and his followers. Senior Bachchan said that one should never let their creative diversions to rest. Here's what he wrote: "Back from work. Three different shoots. Two different photo-shoots and one prosthetic make-up test. All in a day. Creative diversion never rests -- and should never [sic]"

Amitabh Bachchan had earlier sported prosthetics for films like Paa and 102 Not Out. In his blog, the megastar described it as a "long and laborious" process. "They are for the next film with Shoojit Sircar," said the actor, without divulging further details.

The 76-year-old actor will also be seen with actor Emraan Hashmi in a psychological thriller, which will be directed by Rumi Jaffrey. "From tomorrow the one with Rumi Jafry -- a commitment made years and years ago. A gesture to give credence to a word given and made and as soon as that ends in July."

His next project is a fantasy adventure with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Brahmastra. The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

