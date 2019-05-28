Here's an interesting fact about Jacqueline Fernandez' first digital film

web-series

Mrs. Serial Killer is the first ever Titular film of Jacqueline Fernandez, apart from being her first digital film on the OTT platform

Jacqueline Fernandez in Mrs. Serial Killer

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez who is currently shooting for her first ever digital film, Mrs. Serial Killer has an amazing fact about the project which makes it even more special for her. This project is the first ever Titular film of Jacqueline, apart from being her first digital film on the OTT platform.

As the name of the film suggests, Mrs. Serial Killer which is all about Jacqueline's Character and is touted to be a mystery murder story. The actress is all set to play the role of a serial killer in her first OTT project and the fans are going gaga over this announcement.

Jacqueline who has been killing it all this while with her gorgeous looks, enviable figure and sartorial choices setting the style statement straight up high, is all set to essay the role of a murderer.

Owing to immense popularity amongst the masses and her influence on social media, a leading magazine which earlier took the actress on the cover decided to release a digital cover too which also marks the actresses' first steps into the digital space. Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to mark her Digital debut with 'Mrs. Serial Killer'.

The actress has been currently creating a buzz as she would return to Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala's franchise with Kick 2.

