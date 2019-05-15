Husband puts motorcycle handle grip into wife's privates after quarrel

crime

The alleged incident occurred in Indore, Madhya Pradesh

Representational Image

In what can be called as brutal domestic violence, a husband allegedly inserted the plastic grip of a motorcycle handle into the wife's private parts two years ago after a quarrel broke out between them. The alleged incident occurred in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

According to reports, husband used the plastic grip of a motorcycle handle into the private part of his wife after a quarrel over infidelity. The alleged incident saw the light of the day after the woman approached doctors over stomach pain. She had suffered from pain for two years until the pain became unbearable.

After examining her, doctors learned about the incident. Doctors at the state-run Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital said a complex surgery of fours had to be performed on Tuesday to remove the plastic grip which had been pushed right up the 30-year-old woman's uterus, urine bladder and small intestine.

A statement from the MY Hospital added that infection had spread in the area since the grip remained stuck in the uterus for a long time and it could have spread further to other parts of the body if the operation was not carried out promptly.

"The victim's husband, Prakash Bhil alias Rama (35) put the grip into her private parts two years ago after a quarrel over his relationships with other women. She did not disclose it to anyone till the pain became unbearable," Chandan Nagar police station in charge Rahul Sharma said.

He said following the woman's complaint, the man was arrested on Sunday.

(With inputs from PTI)

Top News Stories Of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates