India's Most Wanted: Arjun Kapoor's Vande Mataram song is a soulful track dedicated to unsung heroes

The makers of released the second song, Vande Mataram from the album of Arjun Kapoor's film, India's Most Wanted. The film is about a hunt by five men to find 'India's Osama'

Arjun Kapoor and others in a still from Vande Mataram song. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

The second song from Arjun Kapoor's film, India's Most Wanted has released online. The song, titled, Vande Mataram is dedicated to the unsung heroes of the nation. The track Vande Mataram is sure to unleash the patriotic side of the viewers.

Take a look at Vande Mataram song here:

On Tuesday morning, Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram account to share the Vande Mataram song with his followers. He shared a clip of the song and wrote, "A song for our unsung heroes who serve the nation from the shadows, every single day! #VandeMataram out now. Link in bio. #IndiasMostWanted [sic]"

The video is about Arjun Kapoor instructing a group of men to start with their mission. Arjun leads the team as they are out on a mission to hunt down a terrorist, who is termed as 'India's Osama'.

The further part of Vande Mataram's video people paying tribute to the unsung heroes that work consistently to serve the nation to keep it safe and secure. Amitabh Bhattacharya's lyrics with Amit Trivedi's composition are set to arouse patriotism with the voices of Papon and Altamash Faridi. Rajiv Sundaresan, Arun Kamath, and Suhas Sawant have sung the chorus.

Prior to Vande Mataram, the makers released an inspirational track Akela from the film sung by Abhijeet Srivastava. India's Most Wanted is based on true events, where a group of five men is on a mission to hunt down a terrorist, who the makers have named as 'India's Osama'. This, in turn, saves the lives of billions of people.

India's Most Wanted is being helmed by Rajkumar Gupta and produced by Rajkumar Gupta, Myra Karn, and Fox Star Studios. It is slated to release on May 24.

