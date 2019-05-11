ITC Chairman Y C Deveshwar passes away

Published: May 11, 2019, 11:04 IST | mid-day online desk

YC Deveshwar, who stepped down from executive role in 2017 but remained as a chairman in non-executive capacity, passed away this morning at a private hospital in Gurugram

ITC Chairman Y C Deveshwar passes away
Yogesh Chander Deveshwar. Pic/AFP

New Delhi: Noted industry leader and ITC Chairman Yogesh Chander Deveshwar passed away on Saturday morning after a brief illness at a private hospital in Gurugram, according to company sources. He was 72. The cause of his death is not known. He was reportedly diagnosed with cancer a few years ago. 

YC Deveshwar stepped down from the executive role in 2017 but remained as a chairman in a non-executive capacity.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from PTI

