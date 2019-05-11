ITC Chairman Y C Deveshwar passes away
YC Deveshwar, who stepped down from executive role in 2017 but remained as a chairman in non-executive capacity, passed away this morning at a private hospital in Gurugram
New Delhi: Noted industry leader and ITC Chairman Yogesh Chander Deveshwar passed away on Saturday morning after a brief illness at a private hospital in Gurugram, according to company sources. He was 72. The cause of his death is not known. He was reportedly diagnosed with cancer a few years ago.
YC Deveshwar stepped down from the executive role in 2017 but remained as a chairman in a non-executive capacity.
Top News Stories Of The Day
- Factory owner kidnapped in filmy style from Palghar
- Mumbai Crime: Failed actor turns to chain snatching in local trains
- Tiger found dead in Melghat reserve
- Highway Gomantak in Bandra fight with hsg society over maintenance
- 6 dead as cars crash head-on trying to avoid biker near Palghar
- Toxic gas, lack of safety equipment cost workers their lives in Thane
- Byculla museum death: BMC orders probe, cops to wait before action
- Mumbai Crime: 63-yr-old doctor gets bail in molestation case in Bandra
- Mumbai volunteers refused space to stock up relief materials for Odisha
- Now, meds at Mumbai civic hospitals to have MCGM mark and bar, QR codes
- Maharashtra scientist discovers Mizo rain snake
- Mumbai: Law students relieved as GLC agrees to have retest
- Praveen Pardeshi to be new BMC chief
- After HC order, cops finally file FIR against 19-year-old's parents
- The dark side: Have you seen these 12 most haunted places in Mumbai?
- Himanshu Roy death anniversary: Mumbai's top cop whose life was cut short by suicide
- Kelly and Kody: The couple's steamy and dreamy photos are too hot to handle!
Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from PTI
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Rape accused Karan Oberoi sent to 14-day judicial custody by Andheri Court