It's work cum play for Kriti Sanon in Turkey, see pictures with friends
Kriti Sanon, last seen in Luka Chuppi, which did a great number at the box office, is currently enjoying in Turkey. The actress is there for a photoshoot and is making the most of her time
Kriti Sanon is currently in Turkey for a photoshoot. The actor is hoping to return to the country with a better company as she finds the place extremely romantic. While sharing pictures of her sojourn on Instagram, she wrote, "The moment you start to wonder if you deserve better, you do! Know your worth... dream big and don't settle for less (sic)."
Kriti Sanon shared some more pictures of herself on the photo-sharing app with the crew, who are also her friends. Her other picture's caption read: "We keep this love in a photograph We make these memories for ourselves Where our eyes are never closing Hearts are never broken Time’s forever frozen still. #Photograph And we look whacked out AF! hahahaha [sic]"
Take a look at some more pictures from Kriti Sanon's diary:
For her next post, she wrote: "With baby @ayeshoe in #Antalya @vishakhawadhwani u r too cute! [sic]"
Kriti Sanon also found her date on her Turkey travel and wrote: "And I found my date for the trip! Meet Nero! Lazy like me, loves cuddles & has the purest hazel eyes that just need Love! @vishakhawadhwani #Antalya #Turkey [sic]"
