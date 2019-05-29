Kajol visits mother Tanuja at Lilavati hospital; the unwell actress is undergoing a treatment

bollywood

A day after the death of father-in-law Veeru Devgan, Kajol was seen visiting her ailing mother Tanuja, at the Lilavati hospital in Mumbai.

Tanishaa, Kajol and Tanuja/picture courtesy: Kajol's Instagram account

A day after the death of father-in-law Veeru Devgan, Kajol was clicked at the Lilavati hospital, and it is said that the actress was there to meet her mother, actor Tanuja. The veteran actor is unwell and is undergoing treatment at the hospital. The details of Tanuja's illness are yet to be known.

Tanuja turned 75 on September 23, 2018, and daughter Kajol and Tanishaa hosted a huge bash for their mommy dearest. The daughter duo held a pre-birthday party with close friends and family. Kajol also wished her mother in the sweetest way possible by posting a throwback picture on Instagram. Her photo also featured her great-grandmother- actor Ratanbai Shilotri.

For the unversed, Tanuja is a popular Bollywood actor, who has also worked in Bengali and Marathi films as well. Tanuja hails from a prominent film family. She is the daughter of actor Shobhna Samarth and producer Kumarsen Samarth. She married filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee, but the duo parted their ways long ago before his death in 2008.

Tanuja is the sister of late actor Nutan and aunt of filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. Tanuja was a famous actor in the 1960s and 1970s, she has done some memorable movies including Haathi Mere Saathi, Anubhav, Mere Jeevan Saathi, among many others. Besides Kajol, Tanuja is also the mother of actor Tanishaa Mukerji.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Helicopter Eela, in which she played the role of a single mother to a teenage son. Actor Riddhi Sen plays the role of her son in the movie. Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, the film released on October 12, 2018.

