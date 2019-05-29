Karan Singh Grover will not be playing Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay; here's why

television

Ekta Kapoor's hunt for the iconic role of Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay seems to be getting longer as Karan Singh Grover has opted out of the show

Karan Singh Grover. Pic: Instagram/@iamksgofficial

Ekta Kapoor had recently announced the entry of Mr Rishab Bajaj's character in the reboot of her show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. We had earlier reported that Karan Singh Grover was all set to take up the role, but now the latest buzz suggests that he will no longer be playing the iconic role.

A source close to the production house told Pinkvilla, "Karan Singh Grover is no longer being considered for the character of Mr Bajaj by Balaji Telefilms as a source tells us that some rushes of his new show were seen by the creators and they realised that he would not be able to do justice to the role of Mr Bajaj. The reason being that he would look too old opposite the main lead, Erica Fernandes and have hence decided to go ahead and keep their search on for the new Mr Bajaj."

The source further added, "Karan hadn't signed the contract with the production house till date. They kept waiting for it given the initial plan was to introduce the character sooner but looks like the delay from his side is making the makers think again."

In the earlier version of the show, Karan had played the first husband of Sneha (Jennifer Winget), Prerna (Shweta Tiwari) and Anurag (Cezanne Khan)'s daughter.

Before Karan Grover, telly actor Karan Wahi was reported to be portraying the role, but now with Karan Singh Grover off the list, the hunt for Mr Bajaj is surely going to continue. In the original 2002 series, it was Ronit Roy, who had essayed Mr Bajaj's role opposite Prerna. His larger-than-life character is still registered in the minds of fans.

Earlier, Ekta Kapoor had taken to social media to post a video of the original Mr Bajaj and Prerna, indicating the beginning of the hunt for the new Mr Bajaj. The caption read, "The time has come ! To say bye to @ronitboseroy as d iconic mr bajaj ! N d search for d new one@begins! I have cast ( n not ' casted'As someone told me) Ronit in many roles but this remains our most iconic one together @iam_ejf @the_parthsamthaan @realhinakhan @poojabanerjeee @subhavi all have been perfect as anurag Prerna komo Nivi .. willl bajaj match up( hmmmm)."

It seems that Ekta's hunt is not going to end soon. Who do you think should play the role of Mr Bajaj?

