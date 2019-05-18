After Hina Khan, Erica Fernandes to quit Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2?
A few days ago, the team of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 bid adieu to Hina Khan's character of Komolika, and now, looks like the show's main lead, Erica Fernandes is also quitting the show
Erica Fernandes, who plays the lead actress, Prerna's role in Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is reportedly bidding farewell to this show. The show is a reboot of the original one, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, which had Shweta Tripathi as Prerna and Cezanne Khan as Anurag Basu. Urvashi Dholakia's portrayal of the antagonist, Komolika and is still remembered by many.
Now, after Hina Khan's (Komolika) exit from the show, a Mumbai Mirror report states that Erica Fernandes is about to quit Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. The show went on air in September 2018, and as per the report, it is all set for an unusual casting change. Apparently, Erica's track, who plays Prerna will come to an end and the makers are thinking about how to justify the end.
The report further adds that the makers aren't sure if they are going to cast another face or bring the character to an end. A source close to the development told Mirror that the decision was taken suddenly. "The writers are currently working on how to justify her exit. At the moment they have yet to figure if Erica will be replaced," added the source. While Ekta did not respond to this report, Erica told the website that she doesn't want to speak anything about it. "I wouldn't want to comment on this," said Erica.
On the other hand, actor Karan Singh Grover will soon enter the show as Mr. Bajaj. The actor was also seen in the original series (2001). Parth Samthaan plays the male lead of Anurag Basu.
