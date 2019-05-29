Mamata Banerjee reshuffles state cabinet post poll debacle

national

TMC bagged 22 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats at stake in the state, while BJP improved its tally and secured 18 seats, 16 more than it had bagged in the 2014 polls

Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday reshuffled the state cabinet just days after her party's drubbing in the recently held polls.



According to the new portfolio, Suvendu Adhikary is now the Irrigation and Transport minister. Somen Mahapatra has been given charge of Public Health, Engineering and Environment ministry, while Rajib Banerjee has been appointed as the Tribal development minister.



This comes on a day the TMC chief suffered a major setback after two MLAs, including BJP leader Mukul Roy's son Subhrangshu, and 63 councillors from West Bengal joined the BJP.



In the recently concluded elections, TMC bagged 22 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats at stake in the state, while BJP improved its tally and secured 18 seats, 16 more than it had bagged in the 2014 polls. The Congress managed to win just two seats, while the Left parties drew a blank.

On the other hand, BJP's Rahul Sinha exuded confidence that the Mamata Banerjee-led All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) government will fall within a period of one year. This statement from Sinha came just a day after three MLAs (two from TMC) and 50-60 Councillors joined BJP in presence of party's National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Top News Stories Of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates